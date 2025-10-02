Cardi B Claims Nicki Minaj’s Husband Controls Her While Sedated, Alleges Serious Mental Health Issues

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B accused Nicki Minaj of mental illness and drug abuse while claiming her husband controls her money during a heated social media war.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj reignited their long-running rivalry this week, trading a barrage of personal accusations on social media, with Cardi leveling claims of mental illness, substance abuse and financial control by Minaj’s husband.

The Bronx rapper took to X on Tuesday (October 1), alleging Minaj has been struggling with serious mental health issues and drug dependency for nearly a decade.

“The truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years,” Cardi alleged. “You also on heavy drugs COCAINE..PERCS.. AND XANAX!!!”

Cardi didn’t stop there. She also took aim at Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, claiming he holds the reins when it comes to the rapper’s finances. “You don’t listen to nobody around you,” she wrote. “The only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated.”

Minaj fired back with venom, attacking Cardi’s looks and marriage.

“Your husband said he NEVER LIKED YOU,” Minaj wrote. “Your p#### on YUCK. HUBBY told PEE YEARS ago how UGLY you look always swollen & botched in the face from surgery.”

The latest round of insults comes after Cardi dropped her new album, Am I The Drama?, on September 19.

Tensions escalated when Minaj publicly questioned the album’s sales, setting off a chain reaction of insults and deeply personal digs.

The feud quickly veered into dangerous territory as both rappers dragged each other’s children into the mess.

Cardi B warned Nicki Minaj to “stop playing with my kid,” while Minaj retaliated by making crude remarks about Cardi’s daughter.

Their feud dates back years, with one of its most infamous moments happening in 2018 when Cardi reportedly tried to confront Minaj at a New York Fashion Week event. Video from the scene showed Cardi hurling a shoe in Minaj’s direction.