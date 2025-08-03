Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Expecting? Rumor Mill Goes Half On Baby

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sources say Cardi B is pregnant with Stefon Diggs’ baby and it’s reportedly throwing her second album rollout into chaos.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs might be expecting a whole new bundle of noise. But this isn’t album or the roar of the Buffalo Bills fans. Oh yeah, you now what it is.

According to several whispers in very reliable ears, the rap superstar is reportedly pregnant. And it’s allegedly Diggs who’s the alleged soon-to-be dad. This relationship has already stirred up drama. Just ask Offset, but now it all may just get louder.

This baby rumor isn’t brand new, but it’s heating up again. It feels true. My sources are saying there was serious deliberation behind the scenes about whether Cardi was even going to go through with the pregnancy. I heard they weren’t in agreement on how to proceed.

From what I’m hearing, Stefon was not on board initially. One source told me, “There was an understanding that it wouldn’t happen… but she went ahead anyway.” Whoa. I cannot believe she can hide a pregnancy from her man.

Now, here’s where things start adding up. Cardi’s second album has been moving at a snail’s pace. No massive official rollout, modest press run and barely a whisper on music blogs. This is Cardi B we’re talking about, so why so quiet, B?

Word is that the baby and the album might be arriving around the same time. That means everything from tour plans to video shoots to promo might be on pause. Or delayed. Imagine trying to drop a highly anticipated sophomore album while dealing with morning sickness!?

I don’t know, folks. I;m just relaying what I have been told. I do know that I really want to hear what Cardi has for us on another album. And let’s not even get into the Offset of it all! I am hearing he’s likely to go ballistic over this. She may need to get another restraining order. At some point, somebody is going to have something slick to say.

So many questions. Buckle up. This might be Cardi B’s realest rollout yet.

Stay tuned.

