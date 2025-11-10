Cardi B’s Reportedly Building Girls School In Chicago-Here’s The Truth

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A viral post claimed Cardi B was building a $175 million girls’ school in Chicago — but the Internet once again proved it believes rumors faster than reality.

Cardi B and Chicago?

A wild rumor has slowly, but surely spread across social media claiming the Bronx superstar was dropping a whopping $175 million to open a school for girls in Chicago. $175 million! For a second there, folks had Cardi looking like Mother Teresa, but…

…Hold your horses. It didn’t take long before reality came knocking – for me at least. While Cardi B is known for her generosity, from paying fans’ rent to speaking up for working-class women, this struck me as odd. This particular “philanthropic” move just didn’t feel right. Spoiler alert: the internet is at it again.

The rumor appears to have been born on Instagram and Facebook, those usual suspects where “fake news” becomes gospel in minutes. Zuck and Meta need to put up those disinformation safeguards again. Screenshots of imaginary press releases and AI-generated posts looked official, but there is not a shred of proof. Not even Cardi herself has said a single word about this supposed school. The only “official, unofficial” evidence is digital trash people keep reposting. Not once did they ask any questions!

Let’s keep it real: even Cardi’s millions can’t just manifest $175 million out of thin air. That’s billionaire-level money! I believe she is worth about $80 million…maybe $100 million. Cardi would need Oprah, Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos…oops, he does not do this sort of stuff. MacKenzie Scott, his ex-wife, does all that good stuff. By the way, Dr. Umar has been trying to build his own school for over a decade and still hasn’t hit that mark.

So here we are again — another case study in how fast social media can make nonsense sound like news. Too many people see a flashy headline, skip the fact-check and start reposting like they’re CNN. SMH!

This might actually light a fire under Cardi’s backside. She’s always been about uplifting women but let’s hope it’s in the Bronx, where it all began.

Until then, let’s stop making stuff up!

Here is the trash! Don’t share!

10 SEO Headlines:

Cardi B Rumored To Build $175 Million Girls’ School — But It’s All Cap