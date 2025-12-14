Cassidy and Eazy The Block Captain’s Philly Battle Sparks Calls for a Rematch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassidy and Eazy The Block Captain’s over-hyped Philadelphia battle ended early, but a rematch might be in the works.

Round One Wasn’t Enough

As you already know, last weekend Eazy The Block Captain and Cassidy faced off in Philadelphia. There has been plenty of back-and-forth about who is really from Philly and who is not, but at the end of the day, that debate did not matter. What people wanted was a battle of titans, and unfortunately, that is not what we got.

The two only made it through one round before things became too tense for the battle to continue. That alone is disappointing, especially considering the massive hype surrounding this matchup. This was supposed to be a defining moment, not an unfinished chapter.

Now, here is where things get interesting. I am hearing intel that there may be another attempt to settle this once and for all. Whether that means determining who is truly the better lyricist or simply who can be the most disrespectful remains to be seen. Either way, there are whispers that both sides are considering running it back in front of a live crowd, possibly with a packed stage and hundreds of people watching closely.

As everyone knows, Cassidy and Eazy The Block Captain genuinely do not like each other in real life. That tension has continued to spill over onto social media, with shots being fired back and forth regularly. Still, a lot of fans see that online rhetoric for what it is. What the culture really wants is to see them go head-to-head properly, in front of a crowd, for all the marbles in Hip-Hop.

Let me know what you think about this situation in the comments below.

Here’s a recent diss from Eazy to Cass:

Here’s Cassidy’s from a year ago…