Cassie’s Husband & Diddy Have Something Odd In Common According To Internet Chatter

Alex Fine is rumored to keeping tabs on social media users discussing the Diddy trial about him and Cassie.

You better watch out, you better not pout…

As the high profile trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs unfolds in federal court, a quiet digital drama seems to be playing out on social media that involves Cassie Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, and how he’s possibly watching social media.

According to multiple sources and firsthand accounts, Alex has been monitoring online chatter about himself and his wife. One individual claims they were blocked by Alex on Instagram despite never following or interacting with him directly. Their only “offense” was offering an unflattering assessment of his demeanor during one of the trial’s sessions. They said he seemed “agitated and upset” as he exited the courtroom. I have seen that all over the place.

READ ALSO: Diddy Allegedly Wore Women's Burka To Freak-Offs, Forced Lie Detector Tests On Employees

The person found themselves blocked. They think it was a a preemptive move from Alex, a sign people are being tracked and noted. Kinda scary.

No formal statements have been made by Alex or Cassie; it’s just a vibe for now. “Everyone saying anything about anyone is being seen—believe that,” one person said.

The other side is watching too…very closely!

Some in the industry speculate that those speaking negatively about Diddy may face fallout down the line if he emerges from the trial unscathed. One insider, who requested anonymity, said a prominent individual—not named 50 Cent—has already run into friction with Diddy’s legal team circle over public comments. This is going to be tough.

“The people watching this trial unfold should know they’re being watched too,” the source said.

Opinions are quietly shifting with this Diddy case. While the early days of the case painted a dire picture for the Bad Boy mogul, whispers now suggest the tide may be turning. Some insiders believe the outcome might not be as catastrophic as first imagined. I wonder what will stick?

Loyalty is being remembered, and screenshots are being saved.

BE AWARE!

-illseed out