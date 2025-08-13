Conway The Machine Shut Down Benny The Butcher Feud Rumors, But “Something” Happened

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Conway the Machine shut down rumors of a Paris clash with Benny the Butcher, calling it nothing more than “another night with the fellas.”

Conway The Machine is putting an end to the chatter about a supposed dust-up with Benny The Butcher in Paris. He’s now telling folks it was nothing more than a regular night with the crew.

The rumor mill had been in overdrive after whispers hit social media claiming the Griselda heavyweights got into it while overseas. Online “eyewitnesses” claimed tension was high and even painted the scene like a rap reality show. But according to Conway, there’s no beef to see here.

During an appearance on the Way Up With Angela Yee, the Buffalo lyricist admitted that something did happen, but it wasn’t the feud some were making it out to be. Allegedly. “People were drinking and stuff happened,” he explained, stopping short of giving specifics. “It was just another night with the fellas.”

That’s that ’90s type energy.

That’s a far cry from the blow-by-blow drama floating around the internet. If anything, Conway’s account makes it sound like a typical tour night, where too many drinks meet too much energy. No crews split and definitely no lasting friction between him and Benny. WHEW!

A few rumors aren’t going to derail the Griselda movement. If Conway’s calm delivery is any sign, this Paris “incident” is already in the rearview.

Griselda’s bond is too strong for a little late-night chaos.