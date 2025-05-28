DDG Slams Accusations He Paid For PR In Blistering Livestream Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG dismissed claims he paid for good press from Streams University creators amid Halle Bailey’s abuse allegations.

DDG fired back at accusations he paid for favorable publicity amid serious abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey during a livestream Tuesday night (May 27), defiantly brushing off the claims.

“I seen people getting mad at people saying that I’m a cool n####,” DDG said during the stream, reacting to a viral tweet that accused him of funding positive PR. “Do you think I give a f### who likes me?”

The rapper and YouTuber didn’t hold back, mocking critics who questioned the support he’s received from influencers and streamers. “Anybody that has tweeted at me, and I hope this p### you off more, I can literally pull up to your crib, knock on your door and buy your house, cash. Right now!” he said.

He continued, “Why would I pay people I’m cool with and met in real life for PR? N####, I’m going through legal s###. I don’t give a f### what a fan think.”

DDG addresses rumours that he paid India Love, Cooking with Kya, Lala and more streamers for positive PR from Streamer University.



Follow for daily updates 🔔 pic.twitter.com/9JmEewJTDv — 100M (@100Members) May 28, 2025

The comments came after several personalities from Kai Cenat’s Streamers University—including India Love and Cookingwitkya—spoke positively about DDG.

India Love, who has been romantically linked to him, described him as a “genuine person” and a “great guy,” adding that she didn’t care what others thought.

Cookingwitkya echoed that sentiment, calling DDG “a genuine, nice person,” “very respectful,” and someone who has quietly supported her behind the scenes.

Several women from Streamers University like Snowcone, Cookingwitkya, and India Love have denied any false rumors about DDG and say he's genuinely one of the nicest people they've ever met

Halle Bailey Accuses DDG Of Abuse

The backlash stems from a legal battle between DDG and Halle Bailey.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted Bailey a temporary restraining order earlier this year, requiring DDG to stay at least 100 yards away from her and their son, Halo, until a hearing scheduled for June 6, 2025.

In court documents, Bailey accused DDG of “physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive” behavior throughout their relationship.

She included photos of injuries from a January 2025 incident, alleging, “He slammed my [face] on the [steering wheel], causing my tooth to be chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”.”

Bailey also claimed DDG broke into her home in March 2025 while she was away, damaged her Ring camera, and tried to take Halo without her permission.

She requested that he be barred from discussing her or their child online, stating that his posts had “incited his followers against her” and made her feel unsafe.

The judge granted Bailey temporary custody of Halo and blocked DDG from applying for travel documents for the child.

She also alleged that DDG had never paid child support and had threatened to withhold it while publicly promoting a campaign to “free Halo.”

The former couple dated from 2022 until late 2024 and welcomed their son in December 2023.