Denzel Curry Makes Hip-Hop History Through NASA Artemis II

Denzel Curry may have just made Hip-Hop history after NASA confirmed his music was played during a mission circling the moon.

Denzel Curry just reached a place most rappers only metaphorically claim when they say their music is out of this world. Word circulating through the Hip-Hop cosmos is that the Florida lyricist may have just become the first rapper ever played in actual outer space! And yes, somewhere Soulja Boy is probably side eyeing the milestone. He’s supposed to be the first in everything.

NASA recently revealed that the Artemis II crew, currently pushing the boundaries of human space travel as they circle the moon farther than any astronauts have gone before. The crew selected Denzel Curry’s collaboration “Tokyo Drifting” with Glass Animals as part of their wake up music rotation. That alone would be impressive. But the symbolism hits even harder when you realize a Black astronaut helms this historic mission while Hip-Hop is literally traveling beyond Earth’s limits.

NASA even documented the moment publicly, posting: “Ooh, now you’re letting go 🌕

As our Artemis II astronauts prepare to leave the lunar sphere of influence and return to Earth’s gravitational pull, they listened to “Tokyo Drifting,” by Denzel Curry and Glass Animals, as their wakeup song.”

That is history floating somewhere between the moon and Earth. Great job, D.C.

The Florida rapper seemed both shocked and amused by the news. He jumped online and reacted in a way only a rapper could, saying, “Even Aliens F### with my Sh#t! First Rapper Played in SPACE NI##A!”

Rappers love to say they are universal, galactic, or on another planet creatively. But this is different because this time it is literal. If confirmed as the first, Denzel Curry just planted a Hip-Hop flag where there is no soil. SPACE!

And yes, fans immediately started joking that Soulja Boy probably wants a recount. The internet never forgets how often Big Draco claims first place for everything. This one belongs to Denzel Curry.

If this keeps up, please take Nas’s Illmatic on the next trip…just in case the aliens really are listening.

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