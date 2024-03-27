Did IDK’s New Freestyle Prove Kanye West Inspired 20 Years Of Hip-Hop?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

IDK says put some respect on both his, and Kanye West’s name.

Kanye West wasn’t just popping off on one of his patent rants when he spoke about his influence on Hip-Hop over the past 20 years—at least, that’s what IDK would say.

In a recent interview with AllHipHop, following his performance at Red Bull Spiral, IDK addressed the ongoing comparison to Kanye West and shed light on how the iconic artist has inspired him throughout his career. During the interview, IDK delved into the intricacies of his recent work and how it intersects with West’s influence. When asked about a particular bar in his performance, reminiscent of West’s “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” cadence, IDK acknowledged the true source of inspiration behind it.

“I think it was the irony of me using his flow as I’m talking about sounding like him, ‘Back when Logic used to try to stop the bag back when I was,’ that was from ‘Touch the Sky’,” IDK explained in part. “But basically it’s just like I address it. It’s the first time I think I’ve ever addressed it.”

While acknowledging the comparison, IDK also made it clear that it doesn’t bother him. For the PG County native, the comparison serves as recognition of his talent and the impact of West’s legacy on contemporary hip-hop.

“I’ve always let it be, but it doesn’t bother me because I mean they comparing me to one of the greatest of all time,” he stated confidently. “This is more so like I’m just saying, ‘I hear you, but I’m still me.'”

Reflecting on his journey, IDK expressed gratitude for the influence of artists like West, recognizing the role they played in shaping his artistry.

“And we all get influenced and everybody has something that they, I guess sound like until you don’t,” he said.

As IDK continues to navigate into the upper echelon of the rap game, his acknowledgment of Kanye West’s influence serves as a testament to the enduring impact of the pioneering artist. Especially considering West recently claimed in his new interview with Big Boy that he believes he’s responsible for inventing every style of music for the last two decades. Even though Kid Cudi appears to see things differently.

Check out the full Red Bull freestyle video above along with the interview clip below.