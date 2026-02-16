Did Offset Send Cardi B 10,000 Balloons? Here’s What We Know

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Valentine’s Day balloon spectacle has fans convinced Offset is making a move on Cardi B, but there is zero proof to back it up.

Remember: Cardi B and Offset are still married. Now, let us continue.

Cardi B – on this Valentine’s Day – reportedly got 10,000 heart-shaped balloons. And now, the internet says Offset is the one that gave it to her.

A viral video making the rounds online shows an extravagant Valentine’s display packed wall to wall with red, heart-shaped balloons. Social media detectives wasted no time claiming that Offset orchestrated the grand romantic gesture for his ex-wife Cardi B. The timing, of course, could not be better.

Offset anonymously buys Cardi B 10,000 heart shaped balloons for Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/izlzlMlAEo — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 14, 2026

The speculation is riding high partly because of Cardi’s rumored split from Stefon Diggs. The reason we say “rumored” is what we’ll talk about in a few. After the NFL season wrapped, fans noticed that Cardi and Diggs unfollowed each other on social media. In today’s world, that is a messy break-up. But, there is more.

First of all…there is no verified evidence confirming that Offset arranged that big balloon delivery. There’s just a lavish balloon situation floating through timelines without a clear explanation. Large-scale Valentine’s installations like the one in the video are commonly created for any number of reasons. Without sourcing, we have no idea.

And then there the weekend rumors of a Stefon sighting. Oh, yes…that dude.

In less than 72hours of their rumored split after the super bowl loss , Steffon Diggs and Cardi B were spotted together in LA on valentines day 😨❤️



Some fans say he’s trying to apologize to her with gifts and others say they never broke up in the first place, what do you… pic.twitter.com/YrgcT2b3ia — Diamie (fc catalyst 🔥🦅) (@Diamie_x) February 14, 2026

So, is this real? Or just something to keep us on our toes?

Cardi and Offset married in 2017, but they never got divorced. They are still working that out. Meanwhile, Cardi moved on. Cardi began dating Diggs in 2025, but this recent social media activity has people curious.

We beed Stefon, Cardi B or Offset to address the balloons directly…with their 10,000 luft balloon a##es