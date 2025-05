Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Misa Hylton set the record straight, responding to her critics in a lengthy Instagram post explaining her attendance at Diddy’s trial.

Misa Hylton showed up to Diddy’s court proceedings last week not to back the embattled Hip-Hop mogul but to stand by her son, Justin Combs, and his siblings—something she made clear after online critics questioned her intentions.

“When my son said, ‘Mommy I need you,’ I was right there for him, walker and all,” Hylton wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend. “I’m a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL and I am my son’s strength and that’s just what it is. Plain and Simple.”

Hylton, who has been recovering from an injury, said she had planned to keep her healing process private until her son needed her.

“God is good all the time!” she added. “Yes, I’m good everyone I’m on my healing journey. When I suffered my injury I had chosen to heal privately but when my son said ‘Mommy I need you’ I was right there for him, walker and all.”

She didn’t mince words when addressing the backlash over her appearance at the trial.

“Whoever doesn’t understand that just simply isn’t in alignment with me or anything that I’m about in life,” Hylton declared. “I’m cool with that. I have a purpose filled life that I live daily. I make impact. I’m not concerned with insecure people attempting to project their insecurities on to me. EVER.”

Misa Hylton’s Attorney Addresses Diddy Trial Attendance

Her attorney, Nicholas Ramcharitar, also spoke out in her defense last week. He told AllHipHop that her presence was about family, not loyalty to Diddy.

“The number one thing I can say about Misa Hylton is that she is a wonderful mother,” Ramcharitar said. “She has beautiful kids. Both Christian and Justin are fantastic young men. I’ve had the opportunity to meet them, work with them in some capacity, and it’s clear they are a testament to how well Misa and Sean raised them.”

He added that the ongoing legal drama has made it difficult for the family to maintain a sense of normalcy. “Now, with the trial going on, the kids being close to their father, and Misa maintaining a great working relationship with Sean, it’s been tough.”

Last year, Hylton publicly supported Cassie Ventura after surveillance footage surfaced showing Diddy assaulting her.

“My heart goes out to her,” she said at the time. “I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.”