Doechii’s Adin Ross Beef Sparks Strong Response From Well-Known Crip

Doechii caught unnecessary disrespect online, and Glasses Malone made sure the culture responded before things went too far.

Doechii will be respected. And disrespect won’t be tolerated.

Hip-Hop collectively responded with a firm not today as Glasses Malone decided he had heard enough. The Florida native (Doechii) who has been minding her business and stacking wins suddenly became the target of reckless online chatter, with streamers tossing around insults like they invented cultural critique yesterday. Somehow, calling a talented Black woman the b-word and an industry plant became entertainment.

That is where the line got crossed.

Let us be clear.

Doechii did not ask for smoke. “All that industry plant s### wack / Y’all can’t fathom that I worked this hard. And y’all can’t fathom that I earned this chart,” Doechii raps in “girl, get up.” Overall, she rapped, she sang, she showed range and she elevated herself without stepping on anyone’s neck. Her recent collaboration with SZA touched on the nonsense directly, and instead of reflection, the chatter got louder. That is usually how it goes when people mistake algorithms for authority.

Enter Glasses Malone, who apparently woke up in 2026 ready to remind folks that the culture still has immune systems. In a blunt online message that traveled fast, he warned certain loud personalities to shut it down before things got uncomfortable. One line in particular had people sitting up straight. “We do not know where you are but we know your homies.” No theatrics. No clout chasing. Just a clear boundary drawn in permanent marker.

The names floating around included Adin Ross, who admits to readily using the N-Word, and N3on, figures who seem to confuse access with acceptance. Hip-Hop is not a playground and the culture is not a prop, guys. You can stream all day, but that does not grant you the right to disrespect artists who are actually contributing something of value.

What made this moment resonate is that it was not just street energy. There was executive silence that spoke volumes too. Punch from Top Dawg Entertainment let a tweet fly that did not need translation. Different roles, same stance. Protect the artist. Protect the culture.

This is how the year should start. With correction. If the Doechii slander quiets down now, it will not be because people suddenly learned manners. It will be because Hip-Hop reminded outsiders that respect is not optional. In 2026, protecting one another is not a slogan. It is our policy.

Understand that people move differently. For ME, when it’s past internet banter and music competition, I won’t engage on the internet. But I share the same sentiments. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) January 3, 2026