Domani And Buddy Red Join Forces In Smooth 50 Cent Diss

Domani returns with a smooth new record with his brother Buddy Red that contains subtle shots tied to the tension with 50 Cent.

Domani and Buddy Red (aka Messiah Harris) are jumping back into the mix once again. As you may know, we interviewed Domani a few weeks ago and he avoided talking about the whole 50 Cent situation. Honestly, the entire family seemed uninterested in discussing 50 at all. That is perfectly fine. We still ended up getting three strong interviews out of the camp. At the same time, they continue to address the situation through their music.

When I first heard the new record from Domani and Buddy Red, I was just enjoying the vibe. The song feels melodic, smooth and intentional. Visually, it looks like two brothers simply enjoying the creative process together. Then you listen a little closer and realize there are clear shots aimed at 50 Cent.

At this point, it does feel like most of the dust has settled. Still, T.I. recently released visuals for “Trauma Bond,” and 50 Cent continues to post cryptic and sometimes ominous commentary. By and large, the tension seems to have cooled compared to where it once was.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DWM9s2ugYc8

Meanwhile, King Harris has reportedly been trademarking phrases connected to 50 Cent, which suggests the family is staying prepared just in case things escalate again. On the other side, 50 Cent continues stacking major wins in business, television and entertainment. At this stage, he represents what sustained success can look like beyond just music.

From my perspective, everybody involved seems motivated in different ways. Domani appears creatively inspired while also standing up for his father and his family. And honestly, the results speak for themselves. The music is strong regardless of the circumstances that inspired it.

Hopefully, 50 never even sees this record and it can just exist as a solid song for those of us who love Hip-Hop but are tired of constant beef.