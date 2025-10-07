Dr. Dre Sparks Speculation After Posting RJ Payne Freestyle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Buckle up…

Dr. Dre has kept a low profile since teaming up with Snoop Dogg on their joint project Missionary last year, but the legendary producer seems to be back at work—and this time, his focus might surprise you.

The Compton icon reportedly plans to release an instrumental version of his 2015 album Compton, a project that many fans overlooked but remains one of his most cohesive works. The same could be said for his recent collaboration with Snoop, which quietly reminded the world that Dre’s ear for production is still razor-sharp.

But it’s Dre’s latest move that really caught my attention. On Monday, the superproducer posted a video of lyrical powerhouse RJ Payne spitting ferocious bars. This does not happen often. It was a rare public co-sign from the hitmaker. The post immediately fueled speculation that Dre and Payne might be working on something together. You have to know to know how far this goes.

Those following closely know this isn’t their first connection. During a past interview, Ice-T and RJ Payne discussed how Dre had already taken notice of the Philadelphia-bred emcee years ago. In another interview I talked to him about where he may want to be label-wise. Dre was on the short list. For Payne, who’s long been praised for his gritty authenticity and relentless work ethic, Dre’s interest could be the breakthrough moment fans have been waiting for.

Dr. Dre has always had an eye for raw street talent…thisis Dre. From N.W.A to Eminem to Kendrick Lamar, the fellow Aquarian has never been one to follow trends. Aligning himself with an underground lyricist like RJ Payne fits perfectly with his true anti-establishment, rebel spirit. Gimmicks overshadow skill these days but Payne’s relentless pen stands out…

Still, whether a full collaboration or signing is on the way remains to be seen. Payne continues to drop music at a relentless pace, recently releasing a short but potent album that’s been circulating heavily among Hip-Hop heads.

For now, one thing’s clear…Dr. Dre’s attention isn’t easy to earn, and RJ Payne’s consistency may have finally brought him into the doctor’s lab. (Rimshot!) Whatever comes next could be something special for Hip-Hop purists…