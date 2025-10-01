Kendrick Lamar’s Bogotá Show Was Doomed By One Critical Issue

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar canceled his Bogotá concert over safety and permit problems despite near-capacity ticket sales, leaving local officials and concertgoers frustrated.

Stage Setup and Permits Forced Last-Minute Cancellation

Kendrick Lamar called off his Bogotá concert Saturday (September 27) just hours before showtime after safety concerns and permit issues halted the event. Despite online claims that low ticket sales led to the cancellation, sources confirmed the show was nearly sold out, with only 2% of seats unsold.

Lamar’s team cited “stage issues and permit issues” as the reason for pulling the plug, noting the venue did not approve the use of pyrotechnics. “The show tonight was close to selling out before the show began,” a source posted.

Local Officials Raised Red Flags About Venue Safety

Bogotá city councilman José Cuesta Novoa publicly criticized the venue, warning about its condition days before the concert. “We mentioned this at the Public Audience against noise,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This venue has structural and technical failures in its construction. I asked the mayor @carlosfgalan for the immediate closure of this venue.”

Local media reported that engineers flagged the aluminum stage structures during a safety inspection. The venue reportedly denied Lamar’s request to use fireworks, further complicating the production.

Technical Glitches and Long Lines Added to the Chaos

Unconfirmed reports also pointed to malfunctioning ticket scanners and long entry lines, though the main issues remained tied to the venue’s infrastructure and lack of permits. The concert was part of Lamar’s Latin America leg of the “GNX” tour, which launched in Mexico and was set to continue in Brazil.

Bogotá Left Waiting as Tour Moves On

There’s no official word yet on whether Bogotá will get a rescheduled date. Lamar continues his tour with upcoming shows in Brazil before heading to Australia later this year.