Dr. Umar’s Deadbeat Denial: Denounces Alleged Daughter’s Defamation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dr. Umar Goes Off On Alleged Daughter in Fiery Rant – But Is He Hiding Something?

Dr. Umar Johnson, is known as the premier Pan-Africanist, but he’s found himself at the center of a social media firestorm. A young woman hit TikTok with claims alleging that the “Prince of Pan-Africanism” is an absentee father. Dr. Umar…a deadbeat dad? We have to talk about it! Dr. Umar did not take that one laying down. He went off.

But let us take a step back. Who is this woman?

Right now she’s a mystery; an unnamed Philly lady that insists she’s not here for clout. She just wants answers. According to her, she reached out to another woman she believes is her sister, only to be left with more questions. She then takes to social media to drag Umar for his so-called hypocrisy, essentially saying, “How are you an advocate for Black families while allegedly neglecting you’re own?”

“He has not been in my life,” she claimed. “Again, I’m not making this video to bash him. I’m making this video to state facts. You can’t get on Instagram and social media and portray to be an activist and talk about how Black kings need to be with Black women, but you’re not even in your Black daughter’s life.”

There is more.

Allegedly, there’s DNA test paperwork confirming Dr. Umar as her father.

The good doctor didn’t waste any time striking back.

“If you mind my personal business, I don’t care who you are,” Umar declared. “I strongly recommend you mind your business because if you don’t, you will be blocked.”

He denied everything, but he went to another level. There was an interesting invitation extended to the young woman and her family.

“Get daughter smurf, momma smurf, and then poppa smurf, and we gonna have a nice conversation in front of the world,” he said. “Let’s get to the bottom of this, and I’m gonna bring white man paperwork. So baby smurf, please get momma smurf, and poppa smurf is gonna pull up.”

Smurfs are cute and lovable. I don’t like this. And what is “white man paperwork?” I hope we are not doing a Trump-like denial!

Fist up!

At this point, it looks like Umar is standing 10 toes down, deep in denial. I hope something positive comes out of this, because this is the sort of mess we don’t need. We need that school in Wilmington, Delaware to get finished.

At least it wasn’t a “snow bunny,” right? LMAO! IYKYK!