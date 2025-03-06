Drake’s Bizarre Solo Club Night: Gambling, Fur Coats & Sabrina Carpenter?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake rented out an entire club just to gamble alone while listening to Sabrina Carpenter—because, well, Drake.

What?

Drake is at it again, and honestly, I don’t know what’s going on with him these days. First, he pulled the plug on his Australian tour, harming his core fans. The official reason? “Scheduling conflicts.” The real reason? Well, that’s where the rumors begin. Some folks are saying ticket sales weren’t exactly moving like his usual numbers, while others think he just wasn’t feeling the trip. Either way, the sudden cancelation has people talking. And just when you thought that was the end of it—Drake gave us this.

A new viral clip allegedly shows Drizzy renting out an entire nightclub just for himself. Yes, you read that right—an entire club, only for Drake. No entourage. No VIP guests. No crowd. Just him. And what does he do in this empty club? Oh, it gets weirder.

Apparently, he spends the night gambling on a laptop while wrapped up in a big ol’ fur coat. And the soundtrack to this high-stakes evening? Sabrina Carpenter. Yep, the Disney Channel alum turned pop sensation.

Now, let’s pause right here. Sabrina Carpenter?

For those who don’t know, she’s a 25-year-old singer and actress who got her start on Girl Meets World and has since become a rising star in pop music. She’s got hits, she’s got fans, and now—I believe—a whole new rap audience, who might have never paid attention before. I fall in that group.

The video itself is strange. Imagine walking into a club and seeing Drake in a fur with “Espresso” playing in the background. Somebody working at the venue must have caught Drake lackin’, because why would he leak this?

The internet, of course, has a lot to say. Some think he’s just vibing in his own rich-guy way. Others believe this is another sign that Drake has been acting… different since Dot got at him. What’s really going on?

At the end of the day, the biggest winner in all of this might just be Sabrina Carpenter. If you didn’t know her before, you do now. Not that she wasn’t already successful, but this moment? Instant viral boost.

As for Drake? Just another day, another strange Drake moment.