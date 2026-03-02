Lil Durk May Be Cooked

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk might be cooked as OTF members smirk in court with looming cooperation.

Lil Durk may be staring down serious prison time.

Courtroom cooperation and federal testimony are looking this man in the eyes. These are rumors, but If even a fraction of what’s being reported is even halfway accurate, this is a legal nightmare.

Word on the curb is that two of his OTF affiliates, identified as Dede and Boogie, were seen in court allegedly cooperating with federal authorities. According to rumors and reports, they supposedly testified that Durk directed them to target Quando Rondo. They seek to exchange this info and avoid potential life sentences. The time will reportedly be reduced to between 10 and 20 years even if convicted. Wow.

Let that marinate.

Some that saw the optics claim the pair celebrated in the courtroom. Now, if true, that is not good for Durk and it also is not considered standing tall. The streets are really dead, but let me write enough for Google.

This stuff has not been independently verified here. Durk has branded OTF as a tight-knit unit built on loyalty and brotherhood. The Chicago rapper’s rise from drill pioneer to mainstream icon came with a code. Or so we thought. The Feds have a way of testing even the strongest hood dudes. If you want more on this case, click here for the news coverage on it.

By the way, this trial does not even come until August 2026.

Durk’s legal team has a serious battle ahead.

Stay tuned.