Lil Durk Denied Separate Trial Request, Stays Locked Up Until August

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial got pushed to August after a judge denied his co-defendants’ request for separate proceedings.

Lil Durk faces an extended wait behind bars after a federal judge rejected his co-defendants’ request for separate trials earlier this week.

The Chicago rapper will remain locked up without bail until his murder-for-hire case reaches a jury in August instead of the originally scheduled April date.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Fitzgerald ruled that trying all four defendants together is more efficient, since most of the evidence applies to each person charged.

The Grammy winner’s legal team had pushed for the earlier trial date while he sits in custody following his October 2024 arrest.

“On behalf of Banks, we are fully prepared to proceed to trial. The matter was continued by the court over our objection,” his attorneys Drew Findling and Christy O’Connor told Rolling Stone.

The 33-year-old artist faces charges that he used coded language to hire gunmen who traveled to Los Angeles for an execution-style killing. Federal prosecutors claim the intended target was Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo, whom Lil Durk allegedly blamed for his friend King Von’s 2020 death.

Prosecutors say the hired shooters tracked Bowman to a Beverly Center gas station and fired at least 18 rounds from multiple weapons, including a machine gun.

Bowman’s cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson died in the August 2022 ambush while standing outside a black Escalade linked to Bowman.

Durk has pleaded not guilty to all charges and challenged the prosecution’s use of his lyrics as evidence.

His legal team argued the indictment was unconstitutionally vague and risked surprise at trial because key facts kept shifting as government cooperators changed their stories.

Lil Durk will face trial alongside co-defendants Wilson, Asa Houston and David Brian Lindsey starting August 20.