Fabolous’s Old Deals Might’ve Stopped Him From Releasing Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Fabolous has fans buzzing after revealing he spent nearly two years untangling a decades-old record deal that began in 1999 and may still be tied to Desert Storm and Def Jam.

Fabolous has kept us waiting for a very long time. And we’re like, “What is taking so long for him to drop music?” Well, he might the latest victim of “Industry Rule #4080.” First of all, he’s getting “walkthrough money.” That’s money that you get walking in the club, but not performing. The streets are saying Fab is not doing a lot of new music, because he’s stuck (or was stuck) in a prehistoric record deal.

This all bubbled up after a resurfaced a clip from Fab’s conversation with Jim Jones. The interview came out September 2, but Hip-Hop Wolf amplified it back to the front. Fab said, “I want my kids to eat off [music], not my record exec or the CEO’s kids.”

Once that hit, insiders started connecting dots. People are speculating that the structure of his old record deal does not fit the world Fab (all of us) is living in now. It was made for CDs, vinyl and that world when there were ringtone pagers. Now, we are talking streaming and TikTok.

Some say Fab might still be still tied to DJ Clue‘s Desert Storm in some form. Now, even Fab said he’s on Def Jam. So, is he really just talking about the House Russell Built? There has been a lot of shifting leadership at Def Jam. You know how many executives have cycled through that building? Every time someone new sits in the chair, the release slate resets. But, if you look at Fab’s last few YouTube videos, you know he’s killing it.

The big question now is whether Fab finally broke free of that deal or if he is still navigating it quietly. It may be a bit of both. His kids eat well – we know! But nobody knows who else is still eating at that table. .

Fab will drop in 2026! I am predicting it!

-illseed OUT!

He has a lot pf freestyles…