French Montana Makes Tension Go “All The Way Up” In New Fat Joe & Jadakiss Interview

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Old business questions between Fat Joe and French Montana came up recently as Max B and Jadakiss watched.

Fat Joe and French Montana business tension popped up in a room full of legends.

During a recent sit down on that “Joe & Jada” jawn, the energy shifted when French casually pulled the curtain back on the paperwork behind “All The Way Up.” YIKES.

Now, let’s be clear. This was not a shouting match or a viral meltdown. French Montana mentioned that he initially received no publishing on the record. None. He assumed Joe had his best interests at heart. According to him, the situation only changed after he circled back with his lawyer.

The awkwardness kicked up when Fat Joe jumped in to clarify that French eventually received 10 percent. French immediately corrected him. Five percent, he said. The nervous laughter from Max B said the rest. There was just this awkwardness.

French said it was adjusted. I am wondering how much this has burned in his soul…for years.

Mentioning it publicly feels intentional, almost like a quiet reminder that hurtful memories do not fade. The friendship survived.

Fat Joe has long carried a reputation as someone who avoids public conflict and prefers to clean things up behind the scenes. That’s a nice way to put it. I know a situation that involved Diddy and Biggie that Joe handled behind the scenes. I am just glad there is no beef here, because that matter was serious. Still, moments like this act as signals, especially in Hip-Hop…and now others are talking too.

If anything, the French matter felt like a nudge…a little reminder.