French Montana Might Be Doing The Nasty With Doja Cat!

It looks like a new romance is sprung out of Hip-Hop. French Montana and Doja Cat are apparently seeing each other. However, these are just rumors that have sprung up based on a recent trip to the Bahamas that they took. Allegedly together! But it sure looks like it.

The pair enjoyed a nice sunny day in the Bahamas and earlier in the week, Thursday to be specific, The Atlantis resort hosted their stay. For the record, Doja Cat is 26 years old and French Montana is 37. I actually thought French was a little bit older (those Coke Boy roots run deep) but that’s beside the point. At any rate, they were very public with their situation, posting pictures and showing them playing around at a waterslide.

I am not really sure if this matters to anyone but I guess it’s something to put on a Saturday.

This could help both of them. First of all Doja Cat was accused of being anti-black as well as a potential racist. French Montana is an African, not really sure of his race but he’s definitely African. Doja is half African/Zulu and half Jewish. Beyond that, French remains a top-tier artist (24 million IG followers in this bish) and Doja Cat could certainly use help repairing those ties that she broke. NAS even made a song called “Ultra Black and dissed Doja in it. Lucky for him she didn’t diss him back because we know how ill Doja Cat is with the BARS! Seriously, remember she was allegedly going to do a song called “NAS (Ni99as Ain’t Sh#t)”? I do! That was me being funny, by the way. At any rate, I hope they are happy because there’s enough misery in the year already. RIP Sidney Poitier!