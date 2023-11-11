AllHipHop

G-Herbo Picks A Beef With Chris Brown Over Funny Marco Interview

G Herbo Southside
By: illseedCategory: Rumors

G-Herbo tells Chris Brown to keep his name out of his damn mouth!

Last month, G Herbo and Southside relentlessly trolled Funny Marco last month? It was so weird. G-Herbo is a pretty cool dude generally. Him and Southside really gave Marco the business.

Well, Chris Brown did not forget it and he brought it up in a recent interview on Marco’s show.

“Why you let G Herbo and them do you like that,” Breezy questioned on the platform.  “You just letting light-skinned n#ggas bully you and sh#t.”

This almost immediately got back to G-Herbo and he was not pleased to hear his name mentioned. He fired back over social media.

He said, “If you have my name in my mouth — talking to another party of person — I hope you able to be back it up. I hope you tough. Way tougher than me.  If I hear it, I’m going to slap the f*ck out of you.  I’m going have to start treating n*ggas like the b###### they are.  A lot of n#ggas b###### and been b###### and going to stay b######.  But me, I’ve never been a b#tch.  I dodn’t even play with b#### ass n#ggas.  A lot of you b#### ass n#ggas are doing b#### ass sh#t … I’m not going to spare you b#### ass n#ggas anymore.  I’m going to treat you like b#tches.”

Who do you think wins this scrap?