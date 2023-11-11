G-Herbo Picks A Beef With Chris Brown Over Funny Marco Interview

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

G-Herbo tells Chris Brown to keep his name out of his damn mouth!

Last month, G Herbo and Southside relentlessly trolled Funny Marco last month? It was so weird. G-Herbo is a pretty cool dude generally. Him and Southside really gave Marco the business.

Well, Chris Brown did not forget it and he brought it up in a recent interview on Marco’s show.

“Why you let G Herbo and them do you like that,” Breezy questioned on the platform. “You just letting light-skinned n#ggas bully you and sh#t.”

This almost immediately got back to G-Herbo and he was not pleased to hear his name mentioned. He fired back over social media.

He said, “If you have my name in my mouth — talking to another party of person — I hope you able to be back it up. I hope you tough. Way tougher than me. If I hear it, I’m going to slap the f*ck out of you. I’m going have to start treating n*ggas like the b###### they are. A lot of n#ggas b###### and been b###### and going to stay b######. But me, I’ve never been a b#tch. I dodn’t even play with b#### ass n#ggas. A lot of you b#### ass n#ggas are doing b#### ass sh#t … I’m not going to spare you b#### ass n#ggas anymore. I’m going to treat you like b#tches.”

Who do you think wins this scrap?