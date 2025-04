Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gunna appears to be making it clear he’s not afraid of smoke with his record label YSL as rumors are swirling that the outfit could be ostracizing him due to his beef with Young Thug.

On April 20 the “Him All Along” rapper shared an Instagram carousel post featuring select shots and clips from his recent vacation in the Dominican Republic—P#### Cana, to be specific. In one of the videos featured in the post, Gunna teases an unreleased snippet in which he appears to send a subliminal, indirect shot at a broad audience whilst also seemingly pledging his allegiance to a new imprint.

“Let these n##### be goofy, I got a master plan,” Gunna raps in the clip of the new snippet. “Got my feet kicked up/I’m kicking like Justin Chan/1500 or nothing/I got a pack from Rance.”

Gunna’s bars reference Los Angeles-based music imprint 1500 or Nothin’ CEO Larrance “Rance” Dopson and appears to infer that he received an advance from the music executive for a deal of some sort. Prior to sharing the aforementioned post, Gunna posted a separate carousel post on IG witha caption which read “IM OTW ! ALBUM SOON !” Our educated, hypothetical guess, is that he may have signed a deal for a single project with the publishing company 1500 or Nothin’ recently established in partnership with Peer Publishing Company.

Fans also noticed the official Instagram account for YSL Records has been scrubbed of all mentions of Gunna from its page. Young Thug publicly lashed out at Gunna in a tweet last year in which he wrote, “Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet. I don’t know you my guy.””