Gunplay Airs Out Rick Ross, Claims Industry Betrayal & Lost Opportunities

Once considered one of Rick Ross’ most loyal soldiers, Gunplay now says the support never came back his way.

Here we go…ain’t no rumors. Just Gunplay speaking his truth.

Former Maybach Music Group rapper Gunplay is pulling back the curtain on his relationship with Rick Ross, which is not a good thing. He expresses deep resentment about how his career was handled during the height of MMG’s dominance and beyond.

In a candid interview with M3S3 TV, the Miami rapper spoke openly about feeling abandoned by the people he once considered close allies. Gunplay was once one of the most visible soldiers for Ross’ Maybach Music Group, alongside artists like Meek Mill and Wale. He said the support he gave the label was never returned when it came time to invest in his own music.

“Everybody was a group effort,” Gunplay said. “But when it was Gunplay’s turn, it was crickets.”

The rapper explained that while he was delivering records and features, he struggled to get a proper budget or label backing. According to him, that lack of support pushed him toward desperation and, at times, back toward the streets.

“I got hit records. Nobody’s giving me a budget. Nobody’s doing nothing,” he said. “So what you want me to f**king do?”

Friendship With Rick Ross Appears Over

Gunplay also confirmed that his once-tight relationship with Ross has effectively dissolved.

When asked whether they still speak, the rapper answered bluntly: “No.”

At one time, Gunplay was known as one of Ross’ most loyal affiliates, often defending the MMG boss publicly and fighting 50 Cent’s G-Unit. But he now says that loyalty was never reciprocated when it mattered most.

“If you f**k with Ross, you f**k with Gunplay—that’s how it was,” he said. “But when it came time for me to get the push, it just felt like a slap in the face.”

Industry Rule 4080

Beyond Ross, Gunplay also aimed criticism at other industry figures, claiming business decisions derailed his career.

The rapper alleged that he was pressured into selling his publishing rights for $50,000—receiving only $25,000 upfront—while still being required to pay back the full amount later.

“They had me selling my publishing basically,” he said, referring to the deal involving Sony ATV. “That’s facts.”

Gunplay also blasted former associates and managers whom he believes sabotaged his momentum.

“F**k Matt Middleton and everybody who put potholes in my road to success,” he said, warning that karma would eventually catch up with them.

Gunplay insists he repeatedly delivered songs that could have elevated his career, citing tracks like “Straight Yams,” “Rollin,” and “Bible on the Dash.” However, he claims label politics and internal decisions prevented those songs from receiving the full promotional push they deserved.

At one point, he said even a record titled “Nobody’s Favorite” began generating strong attention, yet the official video took months to materialize.

“The label was asking when we were shooting the video,” he said. “It took five months.”

WELL?

You think Gunplay and Ross can be cool again? Can Don Logan get his career back on track? This feels crazy.