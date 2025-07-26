Hulk Hogan’s Family Is Allegedly Upset By “Racist” Brand

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hulk Hogan’s legacy continues to spark backlash as his past controversies resurface amid disputes over his estate and family response.

The fallout after Hulk Hogan’s death is still unraveling. As you already know, Hulk died this week and left behind a storm of controversy. What’s wild is how some people are acting like he died a hero. But let’s be real. Brother was booed earlier this year when he tried to make an appearance at that WWE-Netflix event. So, no, he didn’t exactly go out on top. And that’s without even bringing up the racism.

Let’s not pretend the 2015 racist rant didn’t happen. That alone stripped away much of the goodwill he built over the decades. And to make things worse, he did other foul stuff, too. It’s on record that he helped bust up a forming union led by Jesse “The Body” Ventura. Jesse doesn’t exactly remember him fondly.

Naturally, all this posthumous disdain is upsetting to the family. Understandable. They lost their payday…I mean, patriarch. But that doesn’t excuse the man’s racist actions. And more importantly, he never truly made amends. No real apology and definitely no reconciliation. So yeah, maybe he passed because life had already passed him by. One scandal after another… and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

What’s really catching heat now is the family’s reported anger over people calling him racist. There’s a statement floating around—though I haven’t confirmed its source—that says:

“IT’S SO DISRESPECTFUL TO CALL HIM A RACIST AT A TIME LIKE THIS”

Folks were calling him a racist long before now. That stain doesn’t magically disappear the moment someone dies. So when would be the right time, Hogan family? The man detonated your whole household.

By the way, here are his own words: “I mean, I am a racist, to a point, f###ing n####rs.” – Hulk Hogan

He was reportedly worth around $25 million when he died. That’s decent but not “immortal legend” money. Brother was working hard up until the end. And now? His new wife stands to walk away with a serious bag. I can’t imagine the rest of the family will be thrilled about that. They helped build the empire and this woman might get the lion’s share of the lion’s money?

We’ll see how it all plays out. Or we won’t.

Also, coons…