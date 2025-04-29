Is Diddy Planning Insanity Defense As Federal Trial Nears?

Diddy’s federal trial is heating up as he plans an insanity defense tied to alleged heavy drug and alcohol use, with prosecutors fiercely fighting back.

The trial of the century should be Donald Trump and those felonies, but we have to settle for Diddy. And, my journalist friends are swarming to the court. Before we get into the hard news of it all, we need to discuss what a potential defense looks like for the Bad Boy.

First of all, things don’t look nearly as bad for the boy as they did a few months back. The RICO is gone, there were no drugs found in all that baby oil and Lil Rod is probably in hiding. He’s the one who accused Diddy of sexual assault, drugging, trafficking and racketeering.

READ ALSO: Diddy Hit With Major Court Ruling Over Sex Trafficking Allegations

According to recently surfaced court documents, the music mogul plans to argue that he was too impaired by drugs and alcohol to be held responsible for the brutal acts he’s accused of committing. Wait a second. I am in disbelief over this defense, but walk with me.

Diddy’s legal team has recruited a Columbia University professor to vouch for his state of mind. I wonder how this will play out legally, because the feds don’t seem to be down with this move.

Federal prosecutors seem to be pushing back hard, saying this sort of testimony is “irrelevant” and even “improper.” Most of the most sensational parts in the filing are redacted, Diddy’s team appears to be hinting his mental impairment (AKA heavy drug and alcohol use). This doesn’t mean he didn’t do it, it means he was incapable of forming the intent needed to commit criminal acts. I’m not lawyer, but I just don’t think this will work.

Diddy is facing very serious allegations, including claims that he drugged his victims during “freak-offs.” Per his defense strategy, he didn’t have the mental ability to knowingly orchestrate these horrible acts. Diddy won’t be testifying, but he’s a celebrity. Maybe he will get some “love” from the jury.

Prosecutors don’t love it at all. They are saying they didn’t get notice and they did not even get to examine Diddy. That’s a major no-no in my book. Being high or drunk doesn’t magically erase their criminal liability. I think he should do a Shaggy: it wasn’t me.

But, wait, there’s more and it includes Cassie Ventura. Apparently, there’s a forensic video expert, who’s supposed to dissect hotel surveillance footage connected to an alleged beatdown of Ventura. We all saw that one, at least some of it. Now, he copped to that in an apology, I guess court is a new world. Prosecutors want that blocked, too.

The judge has yet to rule either way. This trial is almost here. This is stressful for me, so I can’t imagine what it’s like for the players. Diddy’s empire is on the line. Whatever happens next, you better believe it’s going to be dramatic.

-illseed out