Is Kanye West Prepping A Freddie Gibbs Collab?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West, come on with it!

Kanye West is Art. For years, he continues to relentlessly pour himself into Hip-Hop. So, is a circulating photo evidence that he is prepping a collaborative effort with Freddie Gibbs?

Recently, on June 8, Mr. Gemini was gifted with another year. Of course, this is as good a reason as any to celebrate life. Accordingly, on Saturday, June 10, his 46th birthday extravaganza took place.

Amid, a pristine Los Angeles backdrop, the epic shindig unfolded. It was definitely a movie. Friends and family alike attended the memorable endeavor. Be that as it may, it appears as though everything from work to pleasure was present. For, the jeen-yuhs MC, this is to be expected

As a matter-of-fact, North West, the eldest daughter of Ye and Kim K, was also in attendance. So, it looks as if she made her directorial debut. That’s right, the emerging talent shot the visuals for DONDA’S “Off The Grid.” Now, for dad, that’s definitely a one-of-a-kind birthday gift.

Additionally, the acclaimed artist may again be giving back to Hip-Hop. Thus far, in countless ways, his creative canon is enriching culture. Let us not forget, back in 2016 Yeezy dropped The Life of Pablo.

Here, on the track, “No More Parties in L.A.,” Kendrick Lamar, Freddie Gibbs and Kanye West appear. So, this would not be the first time these two traded bars. Their lyrical acumen is profound.

Stop playing and drop it, whatever it is.