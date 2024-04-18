Jacquees’ Response To Deion Sanders’ “Heels Ban” For His Daughter Is Truly Unhinged

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jacquees really must not have no type of sense based on his latest response to Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders has issued a special directive to his daughter Deiondra Sanders in hopes it will make her partner, Cash Money vocalist Jacquees, feel welcomed into the Sanders’ family tree.

On Wednesday (April 17), following Jacquees’ 30th birthday celebration, Coach Prime spoke with Deiondra, who was coincidentally celebrating her birthday as well, via FaceTime while she was shopping with the “Bed” singer and soon-to-be father of her child. During their brief chat, Deion appeared to chastise Deiondra for her wardrobe choice at Jacquees’ birthday event in Atlanta.

“You can’t take no picture when you have on heels, you can’t do that to him,” Deion told Deiondra in part. “Nah straight up, you can’t do the man like that’s my dog. If he in the family we gone take care of him.”

Jacquess promptly responded with a salacious remark in the comment section of the post that appeared to suggest he’s grown accustom to dating women taller than himself.

“YOU KNOW I Grew up climbing trees!!!!,” he wrote. “Love ya OG fasho thank you for creating my WOMAN.”

Last month, Deiondra and Jacquees announced she was pregnant by sharing an image of the sonogram of the developing fetus. Coach Prime confessed that while “not one thing” excites him about becoming a first-time grandfather, he’s still processing the news.

“I haven’t digested that whole thing yet,” Sanders said during an interview with PEOPLE published Wednesday (April 10). “I’m proud of my baby that she’s at least waited until her thirties to give me this gift of life.”

Although Dion said he’s happy Deiondra waited, his priority remains to ensure “she’s straight emotionally and psychologically as well.”

