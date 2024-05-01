Toosii Says Tory Lanez’s Among Most Talented Artists Of This Generation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Is the embattled “Say It” performer one of the GOATs of this era?

Tory Lanez has become a lightning rod for many music fans. The currently incarcerated R&B performer’s legacy got tainted after being convicted of firearm and assault charges.

However, one of Tory Lanez’s musical peers still showed support for the Canadian-born Daystar Peterson. “Favorite Song” singer Toosii shared his opinion of Lanez on X.

“Love or hate him Tory Lanez [is] one of the most talented [artists] of this generation,” Toosii tweeted on Tuesday (April 30). That post amassed more than 5,000 likes.

Love or hate him Tory Lanez one of the most talented artist of this generation — Toosii (@toosii2x) April 30, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet on July 12, 2020, after both stars left a party together. The subsequent court case in Los Angeles County played out over several years.

In December 2022, a California jury found Peterson guilty of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and gross negligence in discharging his firearm.

“If I could change it, I would, but I can’t,” Lanez stated after finding out his fate in the trial. “Everything I did that night, I take full responsibility.”

Before being sent to prison, Tory Lanez put out several studio albums. His catalog includes 2016’s I Told You, 2018’s Memories Don’t Die, 2021’s Alone at Prom and 2020’s Sorry 4 What.