Joe Budden Could Be Taking Over Hot 97 Mornings, If Rumors Are True

Joe Budden could be on the verge of redefining Hot 97 as the iconic station and his rumored to be replacing Ebro Darden for a ton of money.

Joe Budden and Hot 97 might be getting cozy very soon. We are in the middle of New York radio’s biggest shakeup in years! It is a free-for-all out here. There are whispers of a massive deal swirling just days after Ebro and the crews exit. If you thought the end of Ebro in the Morning was just another chapter in terrestrial radio’s decline…think again. They are about to bring in who they want, if these rumors are correct. For the record, nobody is talking at all on the record.

Hot 97 did not just fire a longtime host and one-time program director. Ebro Darden had been a lightning rod for years, praised by some and criticized by others. Let me tell you we had a fierce discussion about Ebro today. Some really thing he destroyed New York City like Godzilla and others thing he was an outspoken hero. I think he was a hero that really spoke truth to power.

Enter Joe Budden, podcasting’s most polarizing power player! You remember him on AllHipHop all the time when he was a rapper. They used to joke on us and call us AllBudden.com. Anyway, he knows a microphone and he knows controversy. According to industry chatter, Hot 97 is deep in negotiations on a reported $65 million partnership spread over three years. Everybody is doing double takes. Only time will tell, but this seems very realistic! I think Joe will talk about this or address it soon! I know he sees the chatter.

Budden represents everything traditional radio is afraid of…yet secretly envies. Independence. Ownership. Direct connection to fans. His platform thrives on unfiltered conversation and viral moments not playlists and control. Betting on Budden is Hot 97 admitting…this is the way.

Akademiks hates Ebro and seems to be the source of a lot of this talk.

So, there is one question: Can Joe Budden do radio? Is radio is finally ready for Joe Budden? This rumored deal would blur the line between podcast culture and broadcast radio in the craziest of ways. If it works, Hot 97 is golden. If it fails…well it fails.

Either way, the station is moving powerfully in a direction of their choosing.

Let me know what you think in the comments below.