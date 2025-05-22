Kash Doll & Za’Darius Smith React To Cheating Allegations

Kash Doll and her new man, Za’Darius Smith, were at the center of cheating allegations after a suspicious hotel pic surfaced online.

Kash Doll brushed off cheating whispers and relationship drama Tuesday (May 14) after a photo of Za’Darius Smith in what looked like a hotel room with a woman’s feet nearby made the rounds online.

The image, allegedly taken in April 2025, sparked speculation that the Detroit rapper was being played.

But Smith quickly fired back on social media, calling out the timing and motives behind the post. “Uploading something from last year to try and break us up is crazy,” he wrote.

He doubled down on his loyalty to Kash Doll with a message referring to her by her real name.

“Arkeisha Knight isn’t going anywhere!” he insisted. “So y’all need to stop trying.”

The NFL star later deleted the posts, but not before the message landed. While Kash Doll hasn’t directly addressed the rumors, she posted a photo of Smith backstage at one of her recent performances, clearly showing support. Smith then shared the same image on his Instagram Story.

He also commented on Kash Doll’s post: “Now I see why these h**s mad.”

The couple’s relationship first caught attention when they were seen together at an event in Ghana.

During an April interview, Kash later confirmed the romance, revealing they met during a night out when Smith approached her in person instead of sliding into her DMs. “He came over with that energy. I said, ‘Oh, wow,'” she said.

Before Za’Darius Smith, Kash Doll was in a relationship with rapper Tracy T. The two share a son born in January 2022 and a daughter born in June 2024.