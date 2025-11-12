Kool G Rap & Nas Might Finally Knock Out Full Project

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kool G Rap says there’s a “high probability” he’ll collaborate with Nas for the next “Legend Has It” installment!

You know we love Kool G Rap around here.

Kool G Rap just dropped a gem and we are all going crazy over it. Hip-Hop heads are buzzing from Queens to Japan. The legendary MC revealed there’s a “high probability” he’ll be collaborating with Nas for an upcoming installment in the Legend Has It series. Yes, I am sitting up in my Laz-E-Boy.

For those not in the loop, Nas’ Legend Has It project has been an homage to the architects of the game, those architects who built Hip-Hop’s greatness. They were around long before algorithms and TikTok, and sometimes…before the real money. Nas has worked hard to preserve that golden essence with Mobb Deep, Rae & Ghost, Slick Rick, Big L and De La Soul.

So, when Kool G Rap — the Godfather of street lyricism and one of Nas’ biggest influences — says the odds are high they’ll work on a project together…that’s crazy. We know they have a storied history. You know the vibes:

This could be historic in ways the others were not. G Rap is Nas’s OG. He has always given G his flowers. Songs like “N.Y. State of Mind” and “Represent” mimic G Rap’s vivid, cinematic storytelling, mafioso wordplay. QGTM!

Fans are already losing it online – Corona and Queensbridge connecting. Before we continue, this happened on the recent Rock The Bells Cruise, where G was being interviewed. So, no official confirmation or release date has surfaced. I can totally see this happening.

Nas and Kool G Rap on wax? That’s like watching two of the best chess players finally sit down for the match the streets have been waiting on for years.

By the way, AHH Chief Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur was just with G Rap, but did not get any goods on him. Nas actually honored G in Vegas recently too, at the Grandmaster Awards.