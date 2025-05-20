Mel Gibson & Danny Glover Reunite At Fan Expo—Will “Lethal Weapon 5” Ever Happen?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Too old for this? Never. Mel Gibson & Danny Glover reunited at Fan Expo Philly, reigniting hope for Lethal Weapon 5. Will it finally happen?

Wait a second…what do we have here?

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover pulled off a reunion that’s got old-school action fans gripping their shoulder holsters. I’m cracking up at my own joke. I know this isn’t Hip-Hop, but I want to take it back a few. The iconic Lethal Weapon duo showed up together over the weekend at Fan Expo Philadelphia, providing new hope that Lethal Weapon 5 might still be coming.

These guys are up there, 69 and 78 respectively. They could both be too old for this.

The pair sat down for a fan panel, where they chatted about the legacy of the franchise and teased—once again—the possibility of the fifth film finally getting made. Though there’s no confirmed date, but just seeing these two side-by-side again was enough to set the fandom ablaze.

Big fans of the franchise know: This isn’t new news. Talks about Lethal Weapon 5 go back years, and the project has been stuck in Hollywood limbo longer than Riggs (Mel Gibson’s character) has been crazy. Richard Donner directed all four previous movies, but he passed away in 2021. Everybody assumed it was a wash at that point. Enter Mel who is on a never-ending redemption tour…he’s looking to save it!

He said he’d direct the fifth film himself, in honor of his late friend. Danny Glover was all in, too. They both committed to reprising their legendary roles as Riggs and Murtaugh. Still, we don’t know.

Speaking to ComicBook last year, Gibson said, “I don’t know, and that’s the funny thing… there’s 1,000,001 reasons why something goes and why it doesn’t. So it’s really kind of a crapshoot at this point what goes first and which came first, whether it’s the chicken or the egg.”

I have no idea what this means, but we’ll see soon enough. But hey, this reunion might just be the signal fans needed to believe that the boys are gearing up one last time. Just don’t ask them to run. Seriously.

More on this later as we’ll roll out our content from the Fan Expo Philadelphia.

