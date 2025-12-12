Michael Jackson The Game & 50 Cent From Warring, Rapper Claims He Hung Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Game recounts a long forgotten moment when Michael Jackson called him during his feud with 50 Cent and urged both rappers to join forces on a new track.

This is the first time I’ve heard this.

The Game is stirring conversation, because he is saying there was a mid 2000s moment when Michael Jackson called him during his massive riff with 50 Cent and asked why the two players had fallen out. The convo happened on Club Shay Shay. Game detailed the unlikely exchange while he was touring in Vancouver and splitting off from G Unit.

He says the call began with a surprise message from his manager who told him Jackson was on the line. According to The Game, he then waited nearly half an hour as Jackson’s team kept him on hold before the pop superstar finally joined the call. Once Jackson arrived he went straight to business and focused on The Game’s breakout hit “How We Do” which was dominating the charts that year. The Game says Jackson repeatedly called the record “magical” and broke down the specific parts of the track that caught his attention.

As The Game tells it, Jackson praised the vocal blend between him and 50 Cent and complimented the production that helped the single climb. Jackson’s tone was described as energized as he highlighted what he enjoyed about the sound and delivery on the record. The Game says that level of interest surprised him given the public tension between him and 50 at the time.

The conversation then shifted to the G Unit fallout. The Game says Jackson asked directly why he and 50 were clashing and pushed them to squash it. And, he offered an opportunity for a collaboration for his next album. He says he rejected the suggestion and eventually hung up on MJ.

Damn…Michael Jackson tried to mediate a Hip-Hop dispute and also praised their music. How strange.

This is not the first time he’s said it…but he does not say he hung up on MJ. He also does say that he and MJ never spoke again. The Game and 50 Cent in The Documentary era was one of the most public, insane feuds of that era.