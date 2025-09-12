New York Drill Rapper 22Gz Reportedly Beaten Terribly In Rikers Island Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brooklyn rapper 22Gz allegedly endured a brutal beating at Rikers Island following his arrest, though the reports remain unverified.

22Gz Reportedly Assaulted at Rikers Island After Arrest in Shooting Case

Brooklyn drill rapper 22Gz allegedly faced violence behind bars almost as soon as he entered Rikers Island, according to chatter circulating from rivals and social media posts tied to the New York drill scene.

The rapper was recently taken into custody in connection with an attempted murder case stemming from a shooting several years ago. Almost immediately after being processed at Rikers, reports began to spread online claiming he was “brutally beat” by alleged members of the Mac Baller Gang (likely Bloods from what I’ve been told).

Some of those claims appear to come from adversaries within the drill culture. Known for controversial lyrics and frequent disses aimed at opponents and even deceased rivals, 22Gz has long carried tension with other crews in New York. In his track “First Day Out,” he referenced Mac Baller affiliates by name, adding to a history of bad “blood” between the crews.

Now, those same groups are taking credit online, saying they “put hands on him” once he arrived inside the notorious facility. Images and posts from alleged gang affiliates have fueled speculation that the beating was connected to disputes from the streets spilling over into jail.

However, none of the reports have been independently verified. In the drill world, it’s common for rivals to rush to the internet with exaggerated or false stories aimed at tarnishing another rapper’s reputation. Allegations of being attacked in jail can damage street cred, possibly slow streaming numbers and weaken street image, even if the claims aren’t true. So, that’s a thing.

Officials at Rikers Island haven’t released a statement confirming or denying that 22Gz was involved in a fight. But the talk highlights just how closely street rivalries and music reps are intertwined in New York’s drill movement.

We’ll have to wait.

This incident, if true, marks mark another chapter in the rapper’s crazy and turbulent career. If 22Gz can survive this, maybe he’ll make the change outside of the prison walls.