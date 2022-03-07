Normani Reveals “Raw” New Single ‘Fair’ In Itty Bitty Bikini!

Normani is pressure. Even before, releasing her debut album, the acclaimed entertainer has topped the charts. So, now she reveals a “raw” new single, “Fair.” Of course, the accompanying itty bitty bikini is demanding as much attention as her alluring vocals.

To begin with, the former Fifth Harmony member has always been a stand out. Just last year, the Cardi B-assisted “Wild Side” shot up the charts. In fact, it earned distinction as “No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart,” this according to Billboard.

Needless to say, the captivating chanteuse hopes to build upon her success. In order to do so, “Fair” must organically resonate with the public. To emphasize her artistic growth the Pop princess shares her “vulnerability.” Moreover, she says as much.

@normani my next baby is out march 18th 🖤 presave Fair (link in biooooooo) ♬ Fair by Normani – Normani

For instance, from this single, fans can expect both “vulnerability” and “raw Normani,” reports Vibe. The evolving artist goes on to offer that her talent demonstrates, “a different layer that you’ve never see before.” Particularly, Normani expounds upon her perspective.

“I’m just really excited because this captures a point in my life that was really honest. For me, it’s big and it’s growth, the fact that I’m able to share with everybody else,” she gushes. With this in mind, the beautiful visuals for “Fair” are nearly as captivating as her haunting vocal ability.

Above all, be sure to show Normani some support. On March 18, the anticipated single will be readily available.