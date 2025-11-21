Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton-N-Timberland Work Book Has People Raging Over Cost

Pharrell just teamed with Louis Vuitton and Timberland to drop an eighty thousand dollar gold-laced work boot and the internet is calling it the most unnecessary luxury flex of the year.

Pharrell is back stirring up the culture and luxury grind at the same time and the reactions are louder than a subway train during rush hour. Rising costs are choking households across the country, folks can barely keep up with groceries, and here comes Skateboard P teaming with Louis Vuitton and Timberland to drop a work boot that clocks in at around eighty thousand dollars. Yes, the price of a whole Tesla Cybertruck. The one everybody claims to hate, yet somehow keeps trending.

This flashy creation is not brand new. Pharrell teased the concept a little over a year ago, so this feels less like a surprise and more like a sequel. Most of the boots in the collection are already wild enough. They run between one and three thousand dollars and that alone is the kind of sticker shock that makes people stare at their bank apps in silence. But the real lightning bolt is the premium six inch boot. It is dressed in eighteen karat gold and allegedly offered only to top tier clients. There are fifty pairs. Fifty too many according to the internet.

Social media is having a full meltdown. Hit-Boy even chimed in to say he is not going for it and plenty of people are calling the whole thing out as tone deaf. Workers cannot afford the boots being marketed under the name of work. Families are choosing between bills and groceries. Meanwhile a rare pair of LV Timbs is preparing to sit on velvet in someone’s walk-in closet.

The brand cleared up one rumor though. There were whispers saying these boots were made in China. That is false. They were crafted in Italy and Pharrell doubled down with extra flair. The tongue carries real gold with the message “The sun is shining on us– P”. It is a cute sentiment unless you are squinting under the glare of your rent increase. This is officially the most expensive Timberland boot ever created. Nice for a museum case, terrifying for the sidewalk.

There are other options in the collection and a few look wearable. Still, the second someone steps on that eighty thousand dollar masterpiece, someone is catching a charge. Nobody wants that kind of pressure on their feet. Save your money. Buy regular Timbs. Go outside and enjoy life without worrying about security guards walking beside your ankles.

What do you think about Pharrell’s golden dream boot? Is it a flex or a fail in the current climate?

