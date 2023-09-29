Quavo Hints “Huncho Jack 2” With Travis Scott Is Coming: “Next One Loadin'”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

If you enjoyed Quavo’s Rocket Power tribute album dedicated to late Migos’ member Takeoff, you’re going to be excited to hear that Huncho may be preparing to release a new album with Travis Scott.

While the hint is subtle, it seems very promising given the circumstances. And it appears the entire occurrence was brought together as a result of the celebration of the success of Quavo and Scott’s first collab project—which recently reached the one billion streams milestone. In fact, in the comments of a post breaking the news, Huncho himself commented: “That’s tuff next one loadin,” seemingly confirming the existence of a Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho 2.

Though it’s unclear whether they’ve actually started or completed the recording process for the album, something tells me we’ll get the LP within the next year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxuMpfcrQIk/?img_index=1

For starters, both Huncho and La Flame are coming off of successful solo releases, so it’s the perfect time to collab. And while Scott is set to tour his Billboard chart-topping UTOPIA album throughout the coming months, a blueprint has certainly been set for touring a discography while actively promoting a collab project. I have a feeling we’ll be giving thanks to Drake for pioneering the structure of his It’s All A Blur Tour, in addition to the rollout of his For All The Dawgs album for years to come.

For now, revisit the Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho project below.