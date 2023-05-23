Rapper Openly Blows Out Candles Of His Deceased Opps

A rapper decides to admit to slaying and then blows out candles in honor of his opps. Guess who he’s signed to?

I think we broke another record. Sheff, G and Sleepy Hallow were arrested for speaking Pig Latin, and thought that would trick the cops. They have been arrested and are looking and serious jail time.

But, another rapper has done something that is probably just as dumb if not dumber. This rapper, who happens to be from Louisiana, has blown out FOUR candles on his birthday. The only thing is, he is not 4-years old and it has nothing to do with his age. He blew out four candles to represent the four people that he has allegedly sent back to God. And, he – seemingly – openly admits to this. Is this what we are doing now?

The crazy thing is this guy is adjacent to Cash Money Records, and has taken pictures with both Baby and Slim. At this rate, he will be the next rapper in the headlines because if there’s any sort of law enforcement watching his social media, it is almost certain that they are fully vested in seeing if what he is saying is true. He is not very famous, and he is certainly not apturing a huge audience on social media. But this is the way clout works. It’s addictive and it will have you doing things you would not otherwise do in order to get recognition.

Well, for his sake, I hope he gets that recognition. I also hope he smartens up and realizes that social media is probably the number one way of catching criminals in 2023.

Man, this is crazy. Slim came out! You know its serious when Slim emerges!

On the serious side, I am happy to see him give his pops $50K. It would be better that they did not advertise it.

I hope everybody stays safe and I hope dude is cappin’ on the four dead opps.