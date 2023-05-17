Uhm, Why Didn’t Anybody Know Sheff G Was Out Of Jail?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sheff G has a serious issue on his hand. Revisit our interview with him where he talks about his future plans.

When Sheff G was among those arrested in a huge bust of alleged gang members, some of us were like “HUH.” Why? The last time we checked, Sheff G was in jail. When his boy Sleepy Hallow got out, there were news stories and IG posts. When Sheff G apparently got out, nobody was told! And I still do not know when he got out. I did not look at any jail records or anything, but you just seem to know these things. Back in February, Sheff G told us “I’m next” when his homey got out. And that was it.

But that was not it for the cops. They clearly knew he was out and were probably following him the second he was released. The well-know drill rapper, got knocked in New York on a gun possession charge back in July of 2021. He was sentenced to 2 years in jail for the charge. That was his second felony. This ish right here…could be his serious undoing. Seemingly, almost immediately after getting out of jail, he was walking right back in.

Look at this!

I cannot believe this dude is back in jail!!! I am disappointed in him. I ain’t going to lie.

Three years ago, we interviewed him…and the result is…POOF!