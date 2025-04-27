Rihanna Threatens To Fire Fenty Beauty Employees Over GloRilla During Quirky FaceTime

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna and GloRilla are literally having a ball working together.

Rihanna and GloRilla have given fans a taste of the type of electric energy that their partnership is going to bring to the Fenty Beauty brand.

On Friday (April 25), Riri and Big Glo went viral on social media after fans got ahold of a video from their FaceTime call during the Memphis rapper’s photoshoot for her upcoming campaign with the brand. In addition to exchanging pleasantries with each other, Rihanna and GloRilla both proceeded to effortlessly aura farm as their natural charisma’s bounced off each other and lit up the room.

“I want her campaign the Memphis way,” Rihanna instructed workers before jumping on the line with GloRilla.

“I appreciate you for having me, you know I love you,” GloRilla said while greeting RiRi.

From that point on, Rihana and GloRilla took turns stealing the spotlight as they playfully yanked each other’s, and RiRi’s employees’ chains purely for giggles.

“You having fun?” Rihanna asked GloRilla before immediately following up, “If not, DM me because I’m going to fire all them hoes!”

Rihanna then proceed to press GloRilla to provide her signature Memphis-bred vernacular, asking the “Yeah Glo!” rapper, “How are you going to say my brand name?”

GloRilla replied, “I’m trying not to say beauty because I knew that’s what you were trying to get me to do.”

However, Rihanna insisted, “No, just say beauty,” egging the Create Music Group star to lean into her one-of-a-kind Southern drawl.

While the details of the campaign are still under wraps, it’s refreshing to see Rihanna and GloRilla building their bond after all of the praise and support the pair gave each other last year. In October 2024, Rihanna called on GloRilla to create a SavageXFenty theme song while also giving her the well-deserved flowers she’s earned for remaining grounded during her come-up. Not to mention, back in 2023, GloRilla revealed she wanted to model her career after the “Diamonds” hitmaker.

Check out the clip of RiRi praising Big Glo below.