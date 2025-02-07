Rumors: Canelo Alverez And Jake Paul Set To Fight In May

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jake Paul is starting to look unstoppable!

Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, is reportedly finalizing a deal to face boxing legend Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on May 3 at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena. Wait, what?

This matchup would see Canelo moving up to cruiserweight (200 pounds) to meet Paul, who has previously fought at this weight class. Canelo, currently reigning as the super middleweight champion (168 pounds), has conquered titles across four divisions, with his only losses handed by Dmitry Bivol and Floyd Mayweather Jr. How do you all feel about this?

Paul, who recently “beat” Mike Tyson, boasts an 11-1 record. He has beaten MMA fighters such as Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry. Tommy Fury is the only person that has beat him. Canelo is already facing intense criticism. A mega fight was on the table with Terence “Bud” Crawford, but it was suddenly called off. And then this happened.

Canelo’s experience and skill make him the favorite. But there is a size difference that could make it interesting. This is super strange times, but money is the ruling factor. That sucks for fans of boxing, but whatever. We’ll probably all be watching.