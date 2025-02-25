Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson Offer Complicated Take On Ex-NFL Player’s Sex Scandal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Based on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson’s logic, do you agree with what they are saying about Steve Smith Sr.’s cheating scandal?

Both Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson have offered their two cents on the viral infidelity scandal their fellow former NFL peer Steve Smith Sr. is currently wrapped up in.

Smith Sr. is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after being confronted by a furious husband accusing him of sleeping with his wife. The viral video of the tense phone call in which Smith can be heard apologizing after being called out, has sparked heated debates across sports media.

Now, Sharpe and Johnson have added their voices to the conversation via the latest episode of their Night Cap Show podcast, during which they offered a semi-controversial analysis of how the scandal should’ve been handled. Chad Johnson didn’t mince words when addressing the situation, emphasizing that the blame should fall on the wife, not Smith.

“Listen, this is what you don’t do,” Johnson said reacting to a clip of the phone call between Smith and the husband of the woman he allegedly was involved with. “As a man, understanding that’s my wife, girlfriend, someone you’re seeing, someone you’re talking to, you never confront the individual because Steve Smith Sr. owes you no loyalty.”

Unc & Ocho react to Steve Smith Sr having an affair



“I don’t know the gentleman’s name but this a situation you have to take up with your wife” – unc @ShannonSharpe @ochocinco @ShayShayMedia_ pic.twitter.com/J6dTqJ0cYM — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) February 24, 2025

Sharpe backed up his co-host, reiterating that Smith wasn’t the one who made any vows.

“Steve Smith ain’t married to you, bro,” Sharpe said bluntly.

The former Bengals wide receiver continued his thoughts on infidelity, arguing that people need to recognize human nature for what it is.

“Understand who you’re marrying,” Johnson said. “Understand human nature. Human nature is undefeated. When certain opportunities present themselves, they’re going to go. When certain opportunities with certain individuals that are convenient and they feel they can get away with it, they’re going to go.”

Sharpe then shifted the discussion toward the possible motivations behind the confrontation, suggesting that the man may have been trying to stir up trouble ahead of a divorce.

“If I’m going to get a divorce, I’m going to try to mess your home up also,” Sharpe said. “That’s what this was about.”

He also warned about the dangers of acting on emotions in these situations.

“That crime of passion, juries are very sympathetic,” he explained. “Leave it alone, guys. If they’re married, just let it go.”

Despite the controversy, Sharpe made it clear that he still holds respect for Smith Sr.

“Smitty, my guy,” Sharpe said. “I’ve known Smitty 20 years. He was just at my party at the Super Bowl. Had a great conversation with him.”

However, he stood firm on his stance that the issue should be taken up with the wife, not Smith. “Smitty owes you no loyalty. He’s under no obligation,” Sharpe added.

According to a report from The New York Post, a man named Tony Martinez accused Smith Sr. of having sex with his wife, who he alleges is a member of the Baltimore Ravens’ marching band. Martinez apparently made the discovery upon finding messages purportedly sent from Smith Sr. to his wife.