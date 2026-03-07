Shaq’s Viral Moment With 6’9” Model Ekaterina Lisina Has The Internet Talking

Shaquille O’Neal’s playful meeting with 6’9” model Ekaterina Lisina turned into a viral moment. Was it a little too much?

Shaquille O’Neal has met millions of people in his lifetime. But when the 7’1” NBA legend finally stood next to a lady who could almost look him in the eye. And he appeared smitten.

The woman in question is Ekaterina Lisina, the 6’9” or 6’10” Russian model who holds records as one of the tallest professional models in the world. When she recently linked up with Shaquille O’Neal, the encounter didn’t exactly stay formal.

What started as a simple photo moment quickly turned into something far more animated.

In the now-viral clip circulating online, Shaq pulls Lisina close, wraps his arms around her waist and kisses her while the cameras roll. The crowd around them seems amused, but the internet, of course, had opinions.

Some viewers laughed it off as classic Shaq energy. The Hall of Famer has built a reputation for being playful, larger than life and occasionally a little outrageous in public moments.

Others were not so sure.

A portion of the online conversation suggested the moment looked a bit too comfortable for a first meeting, especially with cameras rolling. Social media debates kicked off almost instantly about whether the moment crossed a line or was simply harmless fun.

But Lisina herself seems to have settled that argument.

Based on the clip and her own social media posts afterward, the towering model appeared completely unbothered by the interaction. In fact, she leaned into the moment. Lisina was laughing during the clip and later shared it on Instagram and TikTok, describing the meeting enthusiastically and even joking that she was sweating from nerves.

From her perspective, it looked like a playful encounter between two very tall celebrities enjoying the novelty of finally meeting someone near their own height.

And let’s be honest. For Shaq, that almost never happens.

At 7’1”, the basketball legend rarely runs into people who can stand eye-to-eye with him. Lisina, who measures 6’9”, is one of the few.

So what looked like a viral controversy to some might simply be a moment of tall-person excitement caught on camera.

Either way, the clip is spreading fast and the debate continues. But if the people actually involved are laughing about it, the internet might be arguing over nothing more than a big hug that got a little extra enthusiastic.

Here it the original video: https://www.instagram.com/p/DVg2v-1Dlrf/