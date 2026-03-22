Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is stirring political anxiety after talk of something being called “Project 2029” started floating around policy circles and social media feeds, and now people in our Hip-Hop spaces. America’s never ending political beef just took a dramatic turn for the better.

The Illinois governor wants members of Donald Trump’s to face legal consequences if laws were broken while they held power. Oh, this is getting good. This is a warning shot pointed right at the opps in a way that has them worried.

There is no mass arrest list, but we can start writing one. And in 2026, conversation alone can move markets and get people wondering what happens if things flip in the next few years. But, I think this is the sort of accountability people need to see.

Pritzker framed the idea around “rule of law” accountability according to reports. His supporters say that if anybody abused power then consequences should not be optional. His critics say this sounds like the kind of talk that turns political rivals into courtroom targets. Of course we know those “rivals” are the very ones allegedly violating the laws.

The bigger question might be whether this is even possible. Legal experts have already pointed out that states cannot simply start prosecuting federal officials for actions tied to their government roles. I think if laws were broken, people need to pay for that the same I would pay breaking the law. By the way, the rest of the world says we have committed war crimes. But we are not talking international now.

One thing you should do is be careful about AI. I asked AI about this and they spit back to me about “revenge plots,” and not about people taking accountability for criminal behavior by government officials. They are inserting their slanted views inside of the AI.

The phrase Project 2029 has entered the chat, like it or not. Let’s freaking go.