SIGNS: Trump Drops Juneteenth And MLK Day, Adds His Birthday

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Trump becomes the flashpoint in the National Park Service’s new fee-free plan which drops Juneteenth and MLK Day while adding his birthday.

Trump becomes the center of a new National Park Service plan that grants Americans free entry to national parks on his birthday in 2026 while removing Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day from the agency’s annual no-fee schedule as outlined on the National Park Service website.

The change marks a sharp turn from previous years when both federal holidays were part of about 100 park sites’ free-admission calendar. For 2026 the agency is rolling out what it calls patriotic fee-free days including June 14 for Trump’s birthday plus free access during the July 4 weekend and during celebrations for the National Park Service’s 110th anniversary.

Juneteenth which became a federally recognized holiday in 2021 after decades of cultural observance across the country commemorates the final end of slavery in Confederate states following the Civil War. Martin Luther King Jr. Day remains a pillar of national service and remembrance but it will no longer trigger complimentary entry at national parks next year.

The Department of the Interior has not responded to requests for comment from USA TODAY and the update arrives amid a broader push inside the agency to scale back DEI-driven directives. The administration has also directed park units to examine retail spaces for items tied to diversity themes and shift toward what it labels America-first visitor policies.

A major piece of that shift takes effect Jan. 1 when international travelers without an annual pass will be charged an added 100 dollars per person at the 11 most visited national parks in the country. Beginning next year free-entry days will apply only to U.S. citizens and residents.

“These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in a news release.

For travelers the announcement signals a major recalibration of how national parks will handle cost access and holiday recognition heading into 2026 and beyond. As the agency leans into patriotic themes and tightens policies for foreign visitors the new framework sets up a different kind of park year one shaped by cultural debate economic recalculation and federal direction all converging under the banner of public lands.

What do you think of this?