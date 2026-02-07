Snoop Dogg & Olympics Turned Frosty With Fans

Snoop Dogg is back at the Olympics, but everybody is not happy about it.

Let’s start here. Our unofficial Man of 2024 is back at it on the Olympic stage. This time, Snoop Dogg is even more visible, more leaned in, and more prominent than ever as part of NBC’s Olympics coverage. Judging strictly by Google search results and mainstream media reactions, the early feedback on his performance has been largely positive.

But as we all know, search results only skim the surface.

Once you dip into social media, especially platforms like Threads, the tone shifts. And that’s where things get a little darker.

While scrolling, I came across a post calling for NBC to remove Snoop Dogg from its Olympics coverage altogether. That made me pause. Why the sudden hostility? Then it clicked. Snoop had recently been spotted at a Trump-adjacent MAGA event, and for some fans, that was a breaking point.

People feel betrayed. Loudly.

For a segment of the audience, Snoop wasn’t just an entertainer. He was perceived as one of them. Seeing him anywhere near Trump politics felt like a line crossed. I’m not here to judge intentions, especially since Snoop addressed the situation afterward, but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t feel disheartening.

What’s especially interesting is that this isn’t the first time controversy has followed him in recent years. In 2025, Snoop Dogg’s planned New Year’s Eve festival was quietly canceled after public backlash. Whether that was damage control, coincidence, or something else entirely was never fully explained. What we do know is that the momentum stopped.

That said, Snoop’s relationship with NBC remains strong. He’s involved with The Voice and other network projects, so this Olympic moment doesn’t appear to be in immediate danger. Still, the timing raises questions about how networks respond when public sentiment starts to sour.

The backlash isn’t limited to politics either. Some viewers took issue with Snoop playfully speaking patois while interacting with the Jamaican bobsled team. It was clearly meant in good fun, but in today’s climate, humor is often filtered through layers of sensitivity and suspicion. When Trump enters the conversation, fun stops being the focus.

By the way, social media does not always get it right. For example somebody said the team wasn’t feeling Snoop. But look at this video and tell me that’s way off.

For now, it’s unlikely this pressure will change anything during this Olympic run. Snoop has secured the gig. But what about the future?

Public pressure can be powerful. At the same time, Snoop Dogg’s brand is massive, resilient, and deeply woven into American pop culture. The tension between those two forces feels very reflective of where the country is right now.

We’re in a fragile moment.

There’s a growing fear that rappers and cultural figures are “for sale,” or at least perceived that way, and that perception carries real consequences. The commentary, pushback, and suspicion will continue until proven otherwise.

Drop your thoughts in the comments and tell us how you’re feeling about Snoop Dogg, the Olympics, and where Hip-Hop stands right now.