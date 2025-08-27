Suge Knight Says Drake’s Tupac Death Row Chain Is Fake!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight shut down rumors that Drake bought Tupac’s Death Row chain, insisting the piece is fake and warning the rapper to confront whoever sold it.

Suge Knight is in the news so much, he might as well be free. But the former CEO of Death Row Records is calling foul on reports that Drake purchased one of Tupac Shakur’s original Death Row Records chains. Big Boss is saying the claim is “not true” and that only he personally handed out official pieces. I think he would know.

In a recorded interview, the incarcerated Death Row founder explained the significance of the chains he created in the 1990s.

“When I came up with the idea to make the Death Row chains, one, it had never been done before. Two, it was like having your flag — you can’t tuck it. It means something,” Knight said to The Art of Dialogue blog. “I’m the only one handing them out.”

Knight recalled that Snoop Dogg initially wore one but later opted for a custom “dog paw” chain due to the attention it brought. Others, like Death Row affiliates Buntry and Andre, received authentic pieces.

According to Knight, Tupac asked for a chain immediately after his release from prison in 1995. Instead of commissioning a new one, Shakur requested Knight’s personal diamond-encrusted piece.

“Pac said, ‘You my big bro, let me wear yours. That’s more important,’” Knight said. “So he got my chain right then.”

Knight insisted that contrary to resurfaced rumors, no other artists or executives possessed official Death Row chains. “Nobody had a Death Row chain. Never in life,” he said. He made it clear that no women had the chains either.

Addressing the Drake speculation directly, Knight did not blame the Toronto rapper but condemned whoever allegedly sold him the item.

“If Drake really trying to do something to honor Tupac, he should f### with the people who really stood by him, not the weirdos who were jealous or had something to do with his downfall,” Knight said. “Whoever sold you that chain, Drake — you need to go beat his a##.”

Knight concluded by stressing the piece in question is “not a Tupac chain” and “not a Death Row chain,” dismissing the entire story as another attempt to “rewrite history.”