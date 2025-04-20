SZA And Dancer Almost Take A Fall In Dance Routine

SZA had a near tumble on tour with Kendrick Lamar, but the internet might be blaming the wrong person.

I don’t know who SZA has doing the hiring for her dancers, but this guy might be on his way out. While on tour with Kendrick Lamar, she apparently had a full-on mishap that almost ended in a fall. During a routine, one of her dancers was supposed to pick her up—or hold her or something—and completely fumbled it.

Now, I’ve seen some comments online where people are making fun of her, claiming she’s overweight, and I have to disagree with that completely. First of all, she looks fine in the video. Second, if you’re a professional dancer and your job is to lift someone during a performance, that’s literally your job. Even if it were someone heavier—say, Lizzo—the person assigned to do the lift should be trained and qualified. The way SZA looked at him afterward? Like, “I’m gonna kill you.”

So, what’s gonna happen to him? Honestly, I think he might get fired. Or maybe he’ll just get a slap on the wrist and they’ll swap him out for someone else on the next couple of dates. Either way, people are going way too hard on SZA over this. She’s 35, in her prime, and still has so much ahead of her. Folks need to relax.

That said, yeah—it was funny. I was tickled pink when I saw the video. But it wasn’t anything wild or worth getting embarrassed over. It just looked awkward more than anything else.